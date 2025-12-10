Human Rights Day Event Highlights Role of Independent Media in Strengthening Kazakh Society

ASTANA — A roundtable in Astana explored how independent media can strengthen public trust and support a resilient, democratic society in Kazakhstan to mark Human Rights Day on Dec. 10.

The event titled Kazakhstan: The Role of Media in Building a Resilient Society brought together lawyers, human rights activists, government representatives, and international organizations. It was organized by the European Union, Internews, the OSCE Program Office in Astana, and the Legal Media Center.

Aleška Simkić, Ambassador of the European Union to Kazakhstan, emphasized that the EU consistently supports freedom of expression and the development of independent media in Kazakhstan and across the region. She noted that EU-funded initiatives on media freedom, digital safety, gender equality, and countering disinformation aim to strengthen the sector and create conditions for safe, professional, and independent content production.

According to Simkić, the past year brought significant changes to Kazakhstan’s media and information landscape. While not all developments have been positive, the EU has observed a growing public demand for transparency, access to reliable information, and predictable regulatory frameworks. She also highlighted ongoing concerns regarding online speech restrictions, journalist safety, and the implementation of media and digital platform laws.

“Across Europe, we have been working to find the right balance on how to protect fundamental rights while ensuring accountability and transparency online, and at the same time enabling innovation. It is not always easy,” she said.

Citing the EU’s own experience, she said that regulation can be effective only when it is “proportionate, inclusive, and grounded in broad consultations with society.”

“We hope our engagement can offer practical insights as Kazakhstan develops its national framework. Europe’s regulatory path has not been linear: it has involved many debates, revisions, and sometimes difficult compromises. But the underlying principles remain unchanged: respect for human dignity, the rule of law, media pluralism, and the protection of fundamental rights,” she said.

Roundtable participants discussed recent legislative changes affecting media, online platforms, and internet regulation, as well as new challenges posed by artificial intelligence. They also analyzed how law enforcement actions and court decisions impact media work amid growing concerns about cybersecurity and digital harassment.

Experts stressed that creating a safe and supportive environment for journalists is essential to building public trust and fostering democratic dialogue. Vadim Sadonshoev, CARAVAN project director at Internews, noted that journalists should be able to do their work without fear of persecution or censorship.

“Reliable legal guarantees and transparent regulation are key to this,” he said.

The roundtable wrapped up with a commitment to develop specific recommendations for government agencies and international organizations to strengthen freedom of speech, increase regulatory transparency, and ensure safer working conditions for Kazakhstan’s media community.