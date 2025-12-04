Emerging Triangular Connectivity: The Economic Synergy of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Kazakhstan

In recent years, the noticeable strengthening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan has had a positive impact not only on bilateral relations, but also on the overall growth of economic indicators across the Central Asian region. It is noteworthy that as of Dec. 2, the Friendship Bridge between Termez and Hairatan has been opened for entrepreneurs. Whereas trade routes previously passed mainly through Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan are now directly connected by trade arteries. In this process, Uzbekistan’s initiatives naturally align with the interests of Kazakhstan – one of the region’s economically strongest states – since the new transport and trade routes emerging through Afghanistan create additional opportunities for the entire region.

According to Haji Zaid, spokesperson for the Taliban-appointed governor in Balkh, at the end of November 2025, a number of strategic trade agreements have been signed between the two countries, mainly covering the construction, energy, and pharmaceutical sectors. Under these agreements, Uzbekistan exports cement and other construction materials to Afghanistan. This indicates that infrastructure projects in Afghanistan have been gaining momentum in recent years, with construction volumes expanding. In addition, the supply of pharmaceutical products manufactured in Uzbekistan to Afghanistan is also envisaged. Considering that the country is experiencing complex socio-economic crises, such support acquires particular significance.

At the same time, the establishment of Afghan coal exports to Uzbekistan clearly reflects the complementarity of the parties’ interests. Amid the reduction of key export destinations – primarily Pakistan, with which political tensions have arisen – Uzbekistan has emerged as a new promising market for Afghanistan’s coal. For Afghanistan, this has served as a crucial factor in maintaining economic stability, while for Uzbekistan, particularly during the winter months, when demand for energy resources rises, these imports have proven to be both a timely and beneficial solution. As a result, this trade scheme has evolved into a stable and mutually advantageous economic mechanism for both sides.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that Afghanistan will supply a wide range of dried and fresh fruits to Uzbekistan. It should be noted that Afghanistan has, for the first time, begun exporting a large consignment of fresh fruits and agricultural products to Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries through the Hairaton port. This shipment included apples from Maidan-Wardak, pomegranates from Kandahar, and dried mulberries from the northern provinces, with the total value exceeding $250,000.

“This initiative was implemented within the framework of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan agreement and may, in the future, turn this route into an important trade corridor connecting Central Asia with broader Asian markets,” said Harun al-Rashid Kozi, Deputy Chairman of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Therefore, Afghanistan intends not only to expand the presence of its products in the Uzbek market but also to use Uzbekistan’s territory as a transit route for exports to Kazakhstan and other regional states.

According to general data, the current trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan exceeds $1.1 billion, while the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan amounts to $545.2 million, which once again confirms the strategic importance of these directions.

Today, Uzbekistan serves as the main transit bridge for Afghanistan’s access to the Central Asian markets. In particular, Uzbekistan’s 80% reduction of customs tariffs on Afghan exports generates substantial benefits for entrepreneurs and fosters the expansion of trade flows. Such liberalized regulations not only increase Afghanistan’s foreign economic activity but also strengthen Uzbekistan’s regional significance through its transit potential.

These changes, in turn, align with Kazakhstan’s interests and contribute to the formation of a more cohesive economic space within the region. As a result, an integrated economic corridor along the Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan–Afghanistan route is gradually taking shape.

One of the key advantages of this corridor is that it unites the three most populous countries in Central Asia: Kazakhstan – 20.3 million, Uzbekistan – 38 million, and Afghanistan – 43.8 million. In other words, a large macroeconomic zone encompassing more than 100 million consumers is emerging. This lays the foundation for the formation of a common market and accelerates economic integration processes among the countries.

Secondly, this rapprochement promotes the development of strategic transport routes connecting Central and South Asia. Particularly, the development of the Trans-Afghan transport corridor and the prospects for Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to gain access to global oceans may fundamentally reshape the economic geography of the region. Such integration not only increases the level of trade but also strengthens the logistical capacity of the states, enhancing their role as transit hubs.

In conclusion, it can be noted that a new model of cooperation is emerging today between Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, based on pragmatism, harmonization of economic interests, and the strengthening of regional connectivity. In the long term, this model may lead to a new stage of stability, economic integration, and regional connectivity in Central Asia.

Authors are Islomkhon Gafarov, PhD in Political Science, Policy Analyst at the Center for Progressive Reforms, Senior Lecturer at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Fayoziddin Bakhriddinov, Associated Researcher at the Center for Progressive Reforms, Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.