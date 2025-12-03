Charting a Safe Digital Future for Women and Girls

Technology has transformed our world: catalyzing connections, empowering and expanding opportunities for learning, healthcare, social protection, inventions and economic participation.

The British Netflix drama Adolescence broke global viewing records and ignited fierce debate about digital safety. It struck a chord, bringing to life the reality many now fear – online violence, cyberbullying, cyberstalking, deep fakes, impersonation, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, gendered disinformation, and the list goes on.

The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, describes Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TF-GBV) as an act of violence perpetrated by one or more individuals, committed, assisted, aggravated and amplified in part or in full by the use of technology or digital means, against a person on the basis of gender. Globally, 38% of women report experiencing online violence.

Sadly, as virtual insecurity rapidly gathers pace and scale, it leaves a trail of visible and invisible scars, with far-reaching consequences of real-world harm, abuse, and harassment that sometimes lead to loss of human life.

Is society ready with the guardrails required to protect our sons, daughters, nephews and nieces, with the legislation, policies, and regulations needed to prevent and respond in an agile and effectively deterrent manner?

A unique moment for action

Kazakhstan is advancing its digital transformation drive as a force of good in the digital smart economy. Impressive strides are notable in the development of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector through initiatives aimed at strengthening the national AI ecosystem. Establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development presents a unique opportunity to further strengthen legislation and regulatory frameworks, deepen education curriculum and shore up the social, economic and environmental sectors with safeguards.

Digital literacy is now more urgent than ever, at the same pace and scale of AI advancements, to educate and empower the population with the protective assets needed.

To be ahead of this curve, we have to measure the scale, nature, forms, and impact of digital violence. By identifying groups at highest risk, we can set up agile early warning and alert systems in real time. For instance, a 2023 online survey by Kursiv Research, involving 1,605 respondents, found that stalking and cyberstalking are closely associated with women in urban areas.

With strong data, cases will become visible, helping survivors get justice and support. Data and evidence will also help create tools that encourage reporting and curb shame or fear of discrimination. To do this, we need strong institutional mechanisms for data collection. This data will allow us to shape strong legislation, strengthen law enforcement capacity and empower policymakers.

During this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign from Nov. 25 until Dec. 10, 2025, the member states of the United Nations, including the British Government, as well as UN Agencies, Funds and Programmes, including UNFPA, are mobilising to act firmly against digital violence. We join the world to stand together for a future free of violence as we ‘Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.’

Kazakhstan is commended for advancements in digital transformation and preventing various forms of violence. Consolidating gains and building forward will require modern protection measures that safeguard women and girls in virtual spaces with the same determination applicable in physical ones.

Partnerships for a safe digital future

Kazakhstan’s greatest resource is its people, and its future depends on unleashing the full potential and leadership capabilities of this human capital, in particular, women and girls. As Kazakhstan advances further into a digital economy and global tech leadership, it has the opportunity to lead in online safety too – setting a standard for responsible, inclusive digital development.

With support from the United Kingdom, UNFPA is working with governments, civil society, women and youth in Central Asia to strengthen prevention and response to violence against women and girls.

In Kazakhstan, policy advocacy and evidence have contributed to strong legislation and an enabling policy environment; comprehensive capacity strengthening programmes on gender-based violence have been integrated into national medical education, ensuring future health professionals can identify and support survivors, including women and young persons with disabilities; coordination between regional authorities, law enforcement, social services, and healthcare systems has been strengthened; men and boys are being engaged as change agents in the drive to dismantle underlying social norms; and community and religious leaders are leading the charge to protect women and girls.

Kazakhstan has already invested heavily in digital transformation. The next historic step is to ensure this progress is paired with modern protections that safeguard women and girls in virtual spaces with the same determination as in physical ones.

A dedicated national survey or study would help capture the scale, forms, and impacts of digital abuse and identify groups at highest risk. This evidence is essential to shape strong legislation, criminalise all forms of digital violence, and strengthen law-enforcement capacity to investigate and prosecute online abuse to ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

These collective efforts illustrate what is possible when state and non-state unite for safer, more resilient communities. There are many more inroads ahead. Let us seize this moment together.

We stand up to be counted to ensure every woman and girl in Kazakhstan is free from violence – both online and offline. Join Us!

Orange the world. End digital violence. Empower every woman and girl.

Authors are H.E. Sally Axworthy, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Chinwe Ogbonna, UNFPA Country Representative in Kazakhstan, Country Director for Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.