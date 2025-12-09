Austria Strengthens Ties with Kazakhstan Following Visit of Business Delegation

ASTANA – Rail Cargo Austria, one of the subsidiaries of ÖBB-Holding, and KTZ Express agreed to develop intermodal transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and to facilitate the use of ÖBB-Holding AG’s terminals and railway infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe.

This was announced during the Austrian business delegation’s visit to Astana, led by Peter Haubner, Second President of the Austrian National Council, in late November.

The visit was facilitated by Alexander Andreas Schierhuber, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lower Austria, to enhance dialogue with Kazakhstan’s top political and economic leaders.

“Our goal is to lay the foundation for a lasting partnership that advances both Austrian and Kazakh interests. The strong commitment from both sides and the direct dialogue with top decision-makers have created a unique momentum for new joint projects and sustainable economic growth,” said Schierhuber regarding the strengthening of economic relations between Austria and Kazakhstan.

The deal with the Austrian railway company also outlines opportunities to develop terminal capacity, including potential projects to build new logistics terminals in the region. This will expand Kazakhstan’s presence in the European market and enhance the efficiency of transit shipments between Asia and Europe.

Haubner also met with Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. They discussed the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical, and Technological Cooperation and the Business Council to strengthen the trade and investment partnership. Prospects for cooperation in energy, mechanical engineering, the agro-industrial sector and infrastructure have also been on the table.

The Austrian officials discussed technology transfer and joint ventures with Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev. Austria’s expertise and interest seek to contribute to Kazakhstan’s modernization agenda.

The leaders of the Association of the Railway Industry in Austria concluded agreements with the Union of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan to foster cooperation in industrial manufacturing and railway technology.