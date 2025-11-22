Turkic Academy Celebrates 15 Years as Key Center of Science and Cultural Unity

ASTANA — The International Turkic Academy is marking its 15th anniversary, a milestone that highlights its growing role in strengthening scientific cooperation and cultural integration across the Turkic world.

From vision to international hub

Over the past 15 years, the academy has evolved from an ambitious idea into a respected international research institution that influences humanitarian studies and cooperation among Turkic states, reported Kazinform on Nov. 19.

The concept of creating a joint scientific platform emerged in the early 2000s among the governments of Turkic countries. The academy was officially established in 2009 at Kazakhstan’s initiative and gained international status after receiving support from the Turkic Council – now known as the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). According to Academy President Professor Shahin Mustafayev, its mission has always been to deepen scientific collaboration and ensure that the heritage of Turkic peoples is preserved and passed on to future generations.

From its headquarters in Astana, the academy quickly became a hub for researchers from Azerbaijan, Hungary, Mongolia, South Korea, Türkiye, and many other countries. From the start, it focused on developing academic research on the history, languages, and culture of Turkic peoples; uniting scholars from different countries; promoting scientific results internationally; and encouraging youth interest in their common heritage.

Scientific achievements and discoveries

In its 15 years of activity, the academy has carried out numerous scientific expeditions in Kazakhstan, the Altai region, Mongolia, and other areas linked to ancient Turkic civilization. These efforts led to the study of new Orkhon inscriptions, archaeological excavations of medieval settlements, and discoveries that shed new light on the history of nomadic societies. The academy has also produced hundreds of scientific books, encyclopedias, teaching materials, and critical editions of ancient texts. Its Turkic Civilization series has gained wide recognition and is used in universities across various countries.

The academy’s annual forums have brought together leading historians, linguists, and Turkologists from around the world, facilitating major international research collaborations. It has also supported young scholars by offering scholarships, organizing summer schools and competitions, and providing internship opportunities. Through partnerships with prominent universities and scientific institutions worldwide, the academy has strengthened its role as a global center for humanities research.

Future initiatives

The anniversary celebration held in Ankara not only summarized past achievements but also outlined future directions. The academy plans to expand archaeological projects, digitize Turkic heritage, develop international educational platforms, and deepen cooperation within the OTS framework.

Today, the International Turkic Academy stands as an intellectual bridge connecting history and modernity, uniting related nations and cultures, and shaping the shared future of the Turkic world.