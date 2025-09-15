Turkic Nations Consolidate Identity with Historical Monograph and Space Symbol

ALMATY – Scientists from Turkic countries have finalized the work plan for a landmark academic project, titled “History of Turkic States”, during the second working meeting held on Sept. 10–11 in Almaty. The Turkic Academy leads the initiative with the support of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Opening the session, President of the Turkic Academy Shain Mustafayev emphasized the strategic importance of the project and the need to consolidate the scientific potential of the Turkic world, reported the institution’s press service on Sept. 11.

“The new academic monograph will provide a scientifically grounded perspective on our shared historical heritage. It will also serve to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between brotherly nations,” said Mustafayev.

The two-volume monograph will present a comprehensive view of Turkic history. Participants agreed on its structure, thematic sections, and the formation of international working groups, while stressing the importance of academic independence and unified scholarly standards.

In a symbolic gesture of this growing unity, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev announced that the organization’s flag will soon be sent into space.