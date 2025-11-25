Tokayev Congratulates Gennady Golovkin on Election as World Boxing President 

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his election as President of the World Boxing International Federation on Nov. 25, calling the decision a recognition of the athlete’s global contribution to boxing, his professionalism, and impeccable reputation.

“Your path is marked by numerous brilliant victories. It is a story of fortitude, resilience, and discipline that inspires millions of young people not only in Kazakhstan but also far beyond our country’s borders. Without a doubt, your name is inscribed in the history of world boxing,” Tokayev said.

President Tokayev highlighted Golovkin’s work as head of the National Olympic Committee, expressing gratitude for the extensive progress achieved in a short period while working with national sports federations, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized that Golovkin faces significant responsibilities as leader of World Boxing.

“The work is just beginning, and there is a great deal to be done. This is the first time a representative of Kazakhstan is heading a global sports organization. I am confident that your professional vision will take the organization to a new level and open new horizons for the development of boxing,” he said.

Tokayev awarded Golovkin the Order of Barys, first degree, for outstanding service to national sport. Golovkin thanked Tokayev for his trust and support, affirming that he will continue working to advance boxing and strengthen its global standing.