Tenge Dominates Household Deposits as Share Reaches Record 82%

ASTANA — The volume of retail deposits in Kazakhstan is growing, with more people saving in the national currency, as tenge deposits reached a record 82% by September.

Retail deposits totaled 21.6 trillion tenge (US$41.7 billion) as of September, up 19.9% year-on-year. Tenge deposits grew by 22.4% to 17.7 trillion tenge (US$34.2 billion), while foreign-currency deposits increased by 9.5% to 3.9 trillion tenge (US$7.5 billion).

All regions saw annual growth in retail deposits. The largest increases in value were in Almaty and Astana, reported finprom on Nov. 26.