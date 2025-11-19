Southern Kazakhstan Advances Energy Capacity with New Plant

ASTANA — Construction has started on a new 50 megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant in Auliekol village of the Zhambyl Region, boosting southern Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure and investment potential.

The project, implemented by GES Myrzatai LLP with a total investment of $60 million, will be developed in two phases. The first phase includes the construction of a 50 megawatt (MW) plant, while the second phase will expand capacity to 150 megawatt (MW), bringing the total generation to 200 megawatt (MW).

Project manager Hou Chuanqun confirmed that all preparatory work is complete, including securing a 7-hectare land plot, conducting engineering and hydrogeological surveys, drilling a 185-meter-deep well, selecting a general contractor, and obtaining technical specifications for a gas connection, reported the Kazakh Invest on Nov. 17.

Construction will involve approximately 500 specialists, and the operational plant is expected to create 80 permanent jobs.

The Zhambyl Region currently hosts 24 energy facilities with a combined capacity of 1,721.3 MW, including the Zhambyl State District Power Plant (1,107 megawatt). In January-October, the region produced 3.6 billion kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity, a 21% increase over the same period last year.