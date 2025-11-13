PM Urges European Businesses to Expand Presence in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov called on European businesses to launch new joint projects, localize production, and expand their presence in Kazakhstan during the 18th Kazakhstan-EU Dialogue Platform on Nov. 12. The meeting gathered heads of diplomatic missions, chambers of commerce, and business representatives from EU countries.

The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner. Bilateral trade reached $33.1 billion in January-September, while foreign direct investment from EU countries totaled $4.2 billion in the first half of the year. Over 4,000 European enterprises operate in Kazakhstan across sectors including engineering, energy, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing – among them Alstom, Claas, Carlsberg, and Polpharma, according to the Prime Minister’s press service.

Investment in fixed assets rose by 13.1% to 16 trillion tenge (US$30.5 billion) in January-October. Bektenov highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at improving the business climate, simplifying administrative procedures, cutting reporting requirements by half, and expanding one-stop digital services via the EgovBusiness portal. Over 90% of government services are now available online.

Kazakhstan’s new Tax Code maintains incentives such as tax breaks, customs exemptions, and in-kind grants, while infrastructure support is provided through special economic and industrial zones.

EU Ambassador Aleška Simkić called Kazakhstan a key destination for European investors in Central Asia, citing energy, AI, healthcare, transport, and agriculture as promising sectors. Other envoys, including Germany’s Monika Iversen, the Netherlands’ Nico Schermers, France’s Sylvain Guiguet, and Sweden’s Stefan Eriksson, commended Kazakhstan’s progress in competitiveness, legal stability, and digital transformation.