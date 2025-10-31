News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Expanding Global Partnerships, Green Energy Drive and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights the country’s strengthening partnerships with the United States, the European Union and regional neighbors, as well as its growing leadership in energy cooperation, investment and the green transition.

Kazakhstan aims to be a ‘strategic partner’ for Europe’s green transition

Euractiv published an article on Oct. 27 highlighting the EU’s major investments and partnerships with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries to boost renewable energy, hydropower, and regional connectivity, positioning Kazakhstan as a key strategic partner in Europe’s green energy transition.

Kazakhstan has reported strong growth in both fossil fuel and renewable energy production in the first nine months this year. Oil and gas condensate output reached 75.7 million tons, while oil exports climbed to 60.5 million tons.

Natural gas production also rose to 51.6 billion cubic metres – nearly 17% higher than last year – while gas transit volumes and domestic consumption remained stable.

In the power sector, overall electricity generation increased by 2.5%, and renewable output increased by almost 12%, reaching 6.5 billion kilowatt-hours between January and September.

The figures illustrate Kazakhstan’s dual-track energy strategy: expanding hydrocarbons while steadily building renewable capacity. The approach sustains growth while tightening energy links with Europe.

Kazakhstan and the United States strengthening their partnership

The Geopolitics published an interview with Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, on Oct. 25, focusing on Kazakhstan’s growing role as Central Asia’s leading investment hub and strategic U.S. partner, driven by major deals in energy, technology and logistics under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s leadership.

According to Ospankulov, today Central Asia is attracting global investors’ attention, and Kazakhstan plays a key role here. “Our country accounts for more than half of the region’s GDP and 75% of U.S. trade with Central Asia – the figures speak for themselves. Kazakhstan has become the region’s magnet for capital and technology,” he said.

Finnish president visits Kazakhstan to bolster trade

Yle News published an article on Oct. 28 about Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s visit to Kazakhstan.

“President Stubb began the first of a two-day visit on Tuesday, with aims to bolster economic cooperation between Finland and Kazakhstan. Stubb’s visit is said to be highly anticipated in the Central Asian republic, which is hoping for increased trade with the EU and with Finland,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan discusses exporting uranium to Finnish nuclear plants

Kazakhstan is discussing with Finland the possibility of supplying its uranium to Finnish nuclear power plants, the head of the Kazakh nuclear energy agency, Almasadam Satkaliyev, said on Tuesday, Euronews reported on Oct. 28. Finnish utility Fortum, meanwhile, told Reuters that Kazakhstan was “a potential supplier.”

US envoys hail stronger Kazakhstan partnership ahead of C5+1 summit

On Oct. 29, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau concluded their visit to Kazakhstan ahead of the upcoming C5+1 summit in Washington, the Times of Central Asia reported on Oct. 30.

During their trip, the U.S. envoys met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and held discussions with representatives of Kazakhstan’s government and business community, which they described as highly productive.

“We are concluding a memorable trip to Kazakhstan in the beautiful capital, Astana, which did not even exist 30 years ago and now boasts a population of more than 1.5 million,” Landau posted on social media.

He also stated that bilateral relations between the U.S. and Kazakhstan “have never been so strong” and expressed gratitude for the hospitality.

Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan consolidated their regional cooperation and strategy

The visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Astana on Oct. 20-21, strengthened the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Special Eurasia reported on Oct. 27.

Key outcomes include strengthened bilateral political, economic, and security cooperation, expansion of transport and logistics initiatives via the Middle Corridor, and a broad series of memoranda and agreements enhancing joint investment, energy and technological collaboration.

The Azerbaijani-Kazakh collaboration unites regional power in Central Asia, expands trade prospects, and establishes the combined entity as a “middle alliance” that can collectively address global concerns through negotiations.