News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan–US Relations, EU Partnership, Cultural Bridges and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest features reports on the deepening Kazakh-U.S. partnership, Dimash Qudaibergen’s cultural influence on the global stage, a new Coursera-based digital learning initiative and more.

Kazakhstan-American relations: Expanding future co-operation

October and November have seen a clear intensification of Kazakh–American relations. These weeks included a high-level visit to Astana by Sergio Gor, the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, and Christopher Landau, the First Deputy Secretary of State, as well as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s most recent trip to the United States. Kazakhstan remains Washington’s most important partner in the region, according to an EU Reporter article published on Nov. 13.

“Today, Central Asia has become a field of competition between the United States and China, both investing heavily, as Europe does, thus contributing to the growing prosperity of the region. Moreover, the U.S. is one of Kazakhstan’s largest economic partners, particularly in terms of investment in the oil and gas sector, with cumulative investments reaching $100 billion, representing roughly 80% of all investment in Central Asia. Since 1993, U.S. direct investment in Kazakhstan has totaled approximately $61.2 billion, about 13% of total foreign investment in the country. Over the past five years, bilateral trade has doubled to $4.2 billion, reflecting steady growth in economic cooperation,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan and the European Union: Ten years of strategic cooperation

The Brussels Times published an article on Nov. 3 highlighting the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union, showcasing how their relationship has evolved into a dynamic alliance driving trade, green energy, connectivity and mutual trust across Eurasia.

“Perhaps the most transformative aspect of this partnership lies in connectivity – the arteries of modern trade and cooperation. Stretching from the Caspian shores to the heart of Europe, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, often called the Middle Corridor, is fast becoming the symbol of a new Eurasian reality. As global logistics shift, Kazakhstan’s location has turned from a geographical fact into a strategic advantage,” the article reads.

No boundaries in music: Dimash Qudaibergen on blending genres and cultures

Kazakh singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Dimash Qudaibergen has captivated audiences worldwide with his extraordinary vocal range and genre-defying performances that transcend linguistic and cultural borders, reported The Upcoming on Nov. 11.

Prior to his London concert at OVO Arena Wembley on Nov. 12, Qudaibergen discussed his artistic evolution, the meaning behind his Stranger tour, and how he continues to bridge East and West through music.

“Every one of my solo concerts includes songs in Kazakh – both traditional ones in modern arrangements and new works by myself and my fellow Kazakh composers. I believe that music is the most direct way to convey the cultural code of a nation – to share unique messages that resonate with our inner world,” he said.

AI and access: Kazakhstan’s digital justice journey

Asia Law Portal, a U.S. legal media outlet, published an op-ed on Nov. 13 by Nail Akhmetzakirov, Head of the Judicial Administration of Kazakhstan, arguing that Kazakhstan’s judiciary is using digital technology and artificial intelligence to make justice more transparent, consistent, and accessible. These reforms are presented as enhancing its human dimension by improving fairness, trust, and access.

According to Akhmetzakirov, the shift to digital platforms has made justice more accessible to those living far from major cities, cutting travel time and legal costs. It has also encouraged a culture of openness. Even after pandemic restrictions were lifted, citizens and lawyers continued to favor online hearings, seeing them as more efficient and less burdensome.

“The results have been transformative. In 2015, only around 5% of claims were submitted electronically. Today, that figure stands at 95%, with any remaining paper filings being digitised upon receipt. Every courtroom in the country is equipped with audio and video recording systems, ensuring transparency in proceedings and the integrity of the judicial record,” Akhmetzakirov writes in his article.

Kazakhstan is joining the Abraham Accords, Trump says

In an interview with The New York Times, Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, described the significance of signing onto the Abraham Accords as primarily economic.

“This means that we will get certain dividends from the point of view of economic cooperation,” Tokayev said before heading to the White House for a meeting with other Central Asian leaders and President Donald Trump. “We always had good relations with Israel and with Middle Eastern countries. This is a logical continuation of our policies, my policies,” he said.

Kazakhstan to launch Coursera-based digital learning platform

EU Reporter published an article on Nov. 14 about a memorandum of understanding signed by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education and Coursera, one of the world’s largest online education platforms, during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the United States.

“Key areas of cooperation include developing online programs from leading global universities for students and educators in Kazakhstan, certifying learners and teachers according to international standards, and creating a national digital education platform based on Coursera’s solutions.

The partnership will be carried out through joint initiatives in online education and digital transformation,” the article reads.