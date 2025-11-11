Kazakhstan to Send Humanitarian Mission to Afghanistan Following Devastating Earthquakes

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 11 November 2025

ASTANA – Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev expressed condolences to the Afghan people over the recent earthquakes and announced that Kazakhstan will soon send a humanitarian mission to Kabul, including medical specialists, medicines, and essential supplies, during a Nov. 10 phone call with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Muttaqi thanked Kazakhstan for its ongoing support, noting that two shipments of humanitarian aid totaling 3,700 tons had been delivered earlier this year, reported the Kazakh ministry’s press service.

The officials also discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening friendly relations, with particular focus on trade, banking, mining and metallurgy, and digital technologies.


