Kazakhstan Strengthens Cultural Ties with Italy Through Tributes to Abai and Shokan Ualikhanov

ASTANA – A bust of Abai Kunanbayev was unveiled in Rome on Oct. 30 to honor Kazakhstan’s great poet and philosopher.

Busts and monuments to Abai have now been erected in 21 countries, including Paris and Seoul.

As part of the same cultural initiative, a book about Shokan Ualikhanov titled “Shokan Ualikhanov and the Birth of Modern Kazakhstan” was presented in Italian for the first time during the working visit of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva to Rome.

The monograph, published to commemorate the 190th anniversary of the prominent Kazakh scholar, explorer, and ethnographer, opens new opportunities for Italian readers to discover Kazakhstan’s intellectual heritage, reported the ministry’s press service.

Balayeva emphasized that introducing Ualikhanov’s legacy in Italian is an important step toward deepening spiritual and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Italy, underscoring Ualikhanov’s global significance.

“This book will provide Italian readers with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the history, culture, and spiritual world of the Kazakh people,” said Balayeva.

The monograph was written by Italian professor Federico Pastore, who has studied Kazakh archives and documents for many years. It was published with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Italy, Sandro Teti Editore publishing house, and sponsorship from JSC Caspian Neft and the Doscar Foundation Charity Fund. The study is also available in English.