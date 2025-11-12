Kazakhstan, Russia Sign Landmark Comprehensive Alliance Declaration

ALMATY – The declaration on elevating interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance marks a historic milestone, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, following his state visit to Russia on Nov. 11-12.



According to him, the signed document reflects the unshakable mutual trust and broad prospects for cooperation between the two nations, reported the Akorda press service.

“With satisfaction, we note that despite the complex international situation, interaction and cooperation are actively developing for the benefit of our people,” Tokayev said.

Economic cooperation

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening allied relations and expanding cooperation across all sectors.

“We have set the goal of bringing trade turnover to $30 billion, and I believe this is entirely achievable,” Tokayev said.

Putin praised the progress of bilateral ties, noting that Russia remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading and investment partner.

“In 2024, our trade exceeded $27 billion, and in the first nine months of this year it already reached $20 billion,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized that Russian investments in Kazakhstan reached a record $4 billion in 2024, bringing the total to $27 billion, while Kazakh investments in Russia amounted to $9 billion.

Energy and atomic cooperation

A key focus of the discussions was cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan, together with an international consortium led by Rosatom, has begun construction of its first nuclear power plant.

“More than 6,000 workers and 3,000 specialists will be involved at the construction stage. Strengthening human capital in the nuclear industry is of primary importance. We are paying great attention to cooperation with Russian universities in this area,” he said.

Tokayev highlighted the recent opening of a branch of the National Research Nuclear University at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University as an example of deepening educational partnership.

Expanding educational cooperation

Tokayev noted that nine Russian universities now operate branches in Kazakhstan, enrolling 4,000 students. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s flagship Al-Farabi Kazakh National University opened its first overseas branch in Omsk, marking a milestone in bilateral academic cooperation.

According to him, more than 1,450 inter-university agreements are in force between Kazakhstan and Russia, enabling double-degree programs and joint research initiatives.

Strategic partnership for a shared future

Both leaders reaffirmed that Kazakhstan and Russia remain reliable, time-tested strategic partners united by common history, values, and interests.

“Thanks to constructive and trust-based dialogue at all levels, our cooperation is gaining new substance,” Tokayev said.

Earlier in the day, President Tokayev met with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko. During the conversation, Tokayev emphasized that he views his visit as a landmark event in the development of Kazakh-Russian relations.

At the conclusion of the visit, President Tokayev invited Putin to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan in 2026, reaffirming the two nations’ shared vision for stability, prosperity, and human capital development across Eurasia.