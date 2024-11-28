Kazakhstan, Russia Open Al-Farabi University Branch at Interregional Cooperation Forum

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the plenary session of the 20th Forum of Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation, which was held on Nov. 26-27 in Ufa, via videoconference.

Tokayev welcomed the attendees and stated that bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, and investment, as well as industrial collaboration, has demonstrated consistent growth trends, reported Akorda.

“Indeed, trade turnover is growing. Last year, it reached $27 billion. At the same time, Russia accounts for almost 20% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade. The total volume of direct Russian investment approached $25 billion. The annual inflow of investment has grown significantly, doubling last year to $3 billion. In Kazakhstan, 23,000 Russian and joint firms operate, representing nearly half of all our enterprises with foreign participation,” said Tokayev.

Addressing the two countries’ inter-sectoral partnership, Tokayev stated that cooperation in the fuel and energy sectors has reached a qualitatively new level, citing as examples the effective implementation of joint projects, the construction of factories, collaboration in the construction of thermal power plants, and the launch of Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan’s territory.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan and Russia have considerable potential for strengthening cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, highlighting Kazakhstan’s record grain production of nearly 27 million tons this year.

“We have begun implementing a number of large-scale projects aimed at reducing import dependence on key food products. (…) In the agro-industrial sector, our countries have truly colossal export potential. I am convinced that we should not compete with each other in the domestic market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This obviously harms integration. On the contrary, we can join forces to become a key food hub for exporting agricultural products to third-country markets,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev also said that enhancing the transport and logistics structure throughout the Eurasian area is a priority task. According to him, this is strategically important for Kazakhstan and Russia. By 2030, Kazakhstan plans to repair 11,000 railroads and develop more than 5,000 kilometers of new lines. Kazakhstan places a high priority on creating a network of modern multimodal facilities and dry ports overseas.

“One of the examples of such cooperation was the construction of a new transport and logistics center at Russia’s Selyatino station. Cargo will be collected at the newly built Kazakh port in the Chinese city of Xian, located at the opposite end of the transit line. Thus, in fact, key support points of a single freight transit system along the China-Kazakhstan-Russia route are being created,” Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, collaborative efforts to enhance trade and economic cooperation enable the two nations’ economies to adapt to new challenges and provide a solid foundation for long-term development.

Opening of Kazakh university branch in Omsk

Tokayev and Putin also took part in the opening ceremony of a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University at the Dostoevsky Omsk State University via videoconference.

The branch of Russia’s first Kazakh university will admit applications in September 2025. Both governments have granted 200 scholarships for student education.

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University branch will provide bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in International Law, Kazakh Philology, and Customs. In the future, dual-degree educational programs are planned to be implemented. Education will be provided in Kazakh, Russian and English.