Kazakhstan Records Zero Terrorism Impact in Global Terrorism Index 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan achieved a score of 0.0 in the 2025 Global Terrorism Index (GTI), published by the Institute for Economics & Peace, ranking 100th and placing the country among the world’s safest in terms of terrorism impact.

According to the GTI, the countries most affected by terrorism in 2024 were Burkina Faso, Pakistan, and Syria.

Within the Eurasia region, the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan also recorded zero scores, reflecting a broader trend of low terrorism impact across Central Asia.

“Globally, terrorism remains a significant challenge. The number of countries with a recorded terrorist incident increased from 58 to 66 in 2024. Forty-five countries deteriorated, while 34 improved compared to 2023. Although 2024 saw reductions in both deaths and attacks, these improvements were offset by the continued spread of terrorism. Deaths from terrorism fell to 7,555 in 2024,” the report states.

GTI ranks 163 countries using four indicators – number of terrorist incidents, fatalities, injuries, and hostages – measured over a five-year period. Each country’s annual score is calculated through a weighting system that reflects the relative impact of terrorism, with more recent years weighted more heavily to account for trends over time. The GTI score published in 2025 reflects incidents that occurred in 2024, but the calculation uses a five-year weighted window (2020–2024).

GTI adopts the definition of terrorism used by the Global Terrorism Database (GTD) and the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START) researchers: ‘the threatened or actual use of illegal force and violence by a state and non-state actor to attain a political, economic, religious, or social goal through fear, coercion, or intimidation.’ This recognizes both the physical act and the lasting psychological impact of terrorism.