Kazakhstan, EU Reaffirm Joint Commitment to Peace and Stability in Afghanistan

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Yerkin Tukumov paid a working visit to Brussels to take part in the seventh meeting of the European Union and Central Asian Special Representatives and Envoys for Afghanistan on Nov. 12.

The discussions focused on strengthening regional cooperation to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in Afghanistan. Representatives from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the European Union reaffirmed their shared commitment to continuing humanitarian assistance and supporting the Afghan people, reported the Kazakh Embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium.

Participants emphasized that long-term stability in Afghanistan depends on coordinated regional efforts and the continued engagement of international partners. The Dialogue Platform of the Special Representatives and Envoys of Central Asia and the EU for Afghanistan, established in 2021, remains an essential mechanism for regular exchanges and alignment of approaches on Afghan-related matters.

Ahead of the main meeting, Tukumov participated in a roundtable titled Afghanistan and the Climate Crisis: Local Realities, Regional Pathways, Global Stakes, organized by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. The discussion addressed the impact of climate change on Afghanistan’s socio-economic situation and explored opportunities for joint action in sustainable development and climate adaptation.

As part of his visit, Tukumov also held bilateral talks with EU Special Representatives Gilles Bertrand and Eduards Stiprais, as well as representatives of the EU Delegation to Kabul, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Aga Khan Foundation, the Afghanistan Analysts Network of the University of Gothenburg, and the Center for Afghanistan and South Asian Studies.