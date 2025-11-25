Kazakhstan, EU Mark Decade of Enhanced Partnership as High-Level EU Envoy Visits Astana

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia, Eduards Stiprais, on Nov. 24, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening its multifaceted cooperation with the EU.

Greeting Stiprais, President Tokayev emphasized that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), a major milestone in bilateral ties. He highlighted the constructive and active dialogue developing between the EU and the countries of Central Asia.

Stiprais, reiterated the EU’s commitment to deepening relations with Kazakhstan, expressing confidence in the dynamic development of practical cooperation across a broad bilateral and regional agenda, reported Akorda.

The same day, Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev also held talks with Stiprais. Kosherbayev noted that Kazakhstan and the EU continue to strengthen their political dialogue, supported by the EPCA, which has served as a solid foundation for long-term cooperation since its signing a decade ago.

The officials exchanged views on key priority areas, underscoring the importance of advancing green transformation initiatives and enhancing regional transport connectivity. Particular attention was given to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), recognized as a strategic component of EU-Central Asia connectivity.

Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable and responsible partner for the EU, open to expanding economic and political cooperation. He stressed the value of developing the Central Asia – European Union format, which has proven to be an effective platform for regional dialogue and practical initiatives. Stiprais commended Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening interregional cooperation and advancing significant economic and infrastructure projects.

Both officials reiterated their commitment to enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation and continuing constructive engagement on key bilateral and regional topics.

EU-Central Asia economic and tourism cooperation

In an interview with Kazinform, Stiprais outlined the progress achieved during the 10 years of the EPCA’s implementation. He described the agreement as a turning point that elevated Kazakhstan-EU relations, noting improvements in trade, energy cooperation, rule of law, human rights, sustainable development, and education.

Stiprais highlighted structured cooperation mechanisms, including the cooperation council, sectoral committees, and thematic dialogues, which provide predictable and efficient platforms for policy engagement. He also emphasized the importance of regulatory alignment enabling greater market access, pointing to recent progress such as Kazakhstan gaining export approval for honey to the EU.

He noted significant achievements in strategic raw materials, including the 2022 memorandum of understanding on sustainable raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen, along with two implementation roadmaps. These initiatives lay the groundwork for investment, value-chain development, and the promotion of high environmental and social standards in mining.

Third EU-Central Asia economic forum and first EU-Central Asia tourism forum

Stiprais confirmed that the third EU-Central Asia economic forum will convene in Tashkent this week, bringing together EU member states, private-sector representatives, and international financial institutions. Key discussions will center on improving the business climate, deepening trade and transport ties, strengthening regional integration, and enhancing competitiveness through skills development and sustainable value chains for critical raw materials.

Connectivity will be a major theme, with the EU reaffirming its investment in the TITR, or the Middle Corridor. The second investor forum on the Middle Corridor will be held in parallel to review progress and strengthen coordination among countries along the route, including those of the South Caucasus and Türkiye.

Stiprais also announced that the first-ever EU-Central Asia tourism forum will take place next Friday. The event will bring together policymakers, tourism boards, industry leaders, experts, and international organizations to explore how sustainable tourism and innovation can foster closer cooperation between the two regions.