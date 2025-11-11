Kazakhstan, American LanzaJet to Partner on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant in Kostanai Region

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with LanzaJet CEO Jimmy Samartzis and Vice President of Commercial Stephane Thion to discuss industrial and technological collaboration on a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Kazakhstan.

The meeting focused on localizing advanced technologies for the joint production of environmentally friendly aviation fuel and supporting the country’s climate and energy goals.

The officials explored the construction of a SAF production plant in Rudny, a town in the Kostanai Region, which could have an annual capacity of 54,000 tons of jet fuel and process up to 100,000 tons of bioethanol derived from a variety of feedstocks, including grains, corn, and potatoes. A feasibility study for the plant has been completed, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Nov. 10.

LanzaJet is developing cutting-edge technology to produce aviation fuel from ethanol, ensuring a low-carbon alternative to conventional jet fuel. The project is expected to advance green aviation, enhance agricultural processing, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with Kazakhstan’s national priorities for sustainable energy and climate action. LanzaJet proposed exploring the creation of an integrated structure to implement the joint venture.

LanzaJet was founded by leading U.S. bioengineering company LanzaTech, headquartered in Chicago. Key investors include major global corporations such as Shell, Microsoft, Airbus, British Airways, ANA, Mitsui, International Airlines Group, Suncor Energy, Breakthrough Energy, and Groupe ADP. The company also has long-term offtake agreements with some of the world’s largest airlines.