Kazakhstan Accelerates Air, Road Infrastructure Development 

ASTANA – Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on Nov. 24 to advance the development of Kazakhstan’s air hubs and road sector.

Bektenov was presented with a three-year civil aviation development plan aligned with global forecasts projecting the aviation market to double by 2040. The plan emphasizes compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, where Kazakhstan currently ranks 95.7%, well above the global average of 72.01%, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Key initiatives include modernization of airports and navigation infrastructure, expansion of domestic and international routes, growth of the aircraft fleet, and enhanced training for aviation specialists through international partnerships. Plans for Astana and Almaty airports include new runways, terminals, cargo and technical clusters, and full infrastructure upgrades to boost passenger and cargo capacity. Subsidies for domestic routes aim to strengthen regional connectivity, while cargo development is set to expand Kazakhstan’s logistics potential.

The meeting also addressed road infrastructure projects, focusing on current conditions and strategies to improve quality. According to officials, civil aviation acts as a key economic multiplier, with every 100 jobs in the sector generating up to 610 additional jobs across related industries. Passenger traffic has already grown 6% in January-October, exceeding 13 million passengers.