$17 Billion Signed in Washington, Here’s Where It’s Going

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and the United States (US) signed 29 agreements worth $17 billion, marking a new milestone in their strategic partnership. The deals span key sectors including industry, digitalization, education and healthcare.

The agreements were signed on Nov. 6, following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Washington, underscoring the growing scale of bilateral cooperation and mutual investment interests, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Industrial cooperation and agricultural machinery production

One of the most significant outcomes of the visit was the signing of a strategic agreement valued at $2.5 billion between the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction, Baiterek Holding, AgromashHolding, Eurasia Group, and John Deere.

The deal envisions the localization of production of up to 3,000 units of John Deere agricultural machinery in Kostanai and Turkistan, construction of three service centers, workforce training programs, and the establishment of a regional parts distribution hub for CIS markets.

In the mining sector, Kazakhstan’s Tau-Ken Samruk and the U.S. company Cove Capital signed a $1.1 billion agreement to jointly develop the Severny Katpar and Verkhne-Kairakty deposits in the Karagandy region. The project aims to boost local processing capacity and produce high-value-added products.

Aviation and advanced air mobility

In the aviation sector, Air Astana and Boeing signed a letter of intent to purchase 18 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The deal will enable the airline to expand capacity and strengthen its international network connecting Kazakhstan to major business and tourism hubs across Europe, Asia, the US, and the Middle East starting in 2026.

The Boeing 787-9 is an extended version of the 787 Dreamliner, offering greater range and passenger capacity, capable of carrying around 300 passengers. Two aircraft are expected to join Air Astana’s fleet next year, another in 2027, and the remaining deliveries will follow starting in 2032.

In a step toward urban air mobility, the Kazakh Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Joby Aero, BETA Technologies, Alatau Advance Air Group and entrepreneur Vyacheslav Kim signed memoranda worth $300 million.

The agreements include the purchase of eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft for a new air taxi system in the planned smart city of Alatau, along with test zones, certification sites, and integration into Alatau’s and Almaty’s transport networks.

“Kazakhstan is taking a step into the future of innovative transport. The acquisition of eVTOL aircraft is a major milestone for smart city development and next-generation mobility,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev.

Satellite connectivity and digital development

The Kazakh Ministry of AI and Digital Development, Beeline Kazakhstan, and Starlink signed a memorandum to deploy Direct-to-Cell satellite technology to provide affordable mobile connectivity nationwide, including remote regions beyond terrestrial coverage.

“The unique market conditions in which we operate call for innovative solutions that keep communities connected. I’m pleased to see that we are moving in the right direction through our collaboration with Starlink Direct to Cell in the second VEON market – Kazakhstan, following Ukraine,” said Kaan Terzioğlu, CEO of VEON Group.

Testing and the commercial launch of Starlink Direct to Cell services in Kazakhstan will be carried out in accordance with standard regulatory procedures.

Education and science

Kazakhstan signed education and innovation agreements with Arizona State University, Colorado School of Mines, and Coursera, worth $50 million.

The initiatives also include the creation of Ulytau Technical University in Zhezkazgan in partnership with the Colorado School of Mines, dual-degree programs, digitalization of academic processes, and adaptive learning systems developed with the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

The Kazakh Ministry of AI and Digital Development, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Kazakhtelecom, Freedom Holding, and OpenAI signed a memorandum to integrate artificial intelligence into education, including access to ChatGPT Edu, a specialized version designed for educators.

Under the agreement, 165,000 OpenAI licenses will be provided annually to Kazakh teachers over three years.

“Educators worldwide are using AI to save time and focus on what matters most — student learning. Our partnership with the Government of Kazakhstan will help teachers bring AI-powered tools like ChatGPT into classrooms across the country,” said Head of Education and Government Programs at OpenAI Kevin Mills.

Healthcare and industrial innovation

Samruk Kazyna and Ashmore Investment Advisors announced a $150 million project to establish Kazakhstan’s first Western-branded multidisciplinary medical clinic, which will serve as a regional hub for advanced healthcare.

Additionally, 1Thirty Holding and the Business Council for International Understanding signed a $130 million memorandum to build an integrated chemical complex in the US, marking Kazakhstan’s first industrial investment project in the US.