From Red Edits to Big Lessons: My Journey with Astana Times

Editor’s Note: To mark the 15th anniversary of The Astana Times, we are launching a special series of columns written by our newsroom. Over the days, members of our team reflect on their journeys, the stories that shaped them, and the evolution of The Astana Times. We began with a column by our editor-in-chief Zhanna Shayakhmetova, managing editor Assel Satubaldina, news editor Aida Haidar. This time, our reporter Aiman Nakispekova shares her passion about storytelling, as she covers compelling human stories and writes feature pieces that spotlight inspiration and success.

This year, The Astana Times marks its 15th anniversary, a decade and a half of telling Kazakhstan’s stories. For me, working at The Astana Times embodied the simple idea that one should never give up.

I always dreamed of being a writer. As a teenager, I filled notebooks with thoughts and stories. At 15, I wrote my first short story – a children’s detective tale about teenagers solving a mystery. I finished it in a week, fueled by inspiration. It was the first time I understood how writers feel when they cannot rest until their story is complete.

When it came time to choose a career, I wanted to study journalism. My parents, however, discouraged me, insisting I needed published work first. Instead, I pursued international relations, where I explored ideas, though in a narrower way. I kept writing privately, recording my thoughts about student life. Today, people would call it blogging, but back then, I never published anything. I simply shared my words with friends.

Later, various experiences set aside my passion for writing. Eventually, I joined a PR department, lived abroad, and sharpened my skills. When the chance to join The Astana Times came in 2023, I felt ready.

I was not.

The newspaper had its own news guidelines and style. It was a difficult transition. At first, I struggled. My drafts came back covered in red edits. I often felt frustrated – mostly with myself, because I had always been used to excelling. Seeing my work repeatedly fall short was disheartening.

I owe a great deal to my editors for their patience and guidance. They pointed out exactly what needed improvement, and though it was tough, I kept trying.

I worked hard. I studied. I practiced. I read colleagues’ stories with admiration, inspired by their ability to write vividly while keeping their own voice. Slowly, I improved.

Two years later, I can say with pride that I love my work here. Every day brings new knowledge, new experiences, and new inspiration from my colleagues and the people I interview. The Astana Times has expanded my horizons and shown me what is possible when you don’t give up.

My colleagues are talented and versatile people who share advice, create stunning visuals, write engaging stories, and constantly inspire me. Even our editorial meetings feel different. They are not tense or hierarchical. Instead, they are spaces of respect, where no one feels competition or hostility. Everyone contributes their ideas openly.

The Astana Times has taught me many things, but two lessons stand out. First, never give up on your dreams, no matter how difficult the path. Second, with mutual respect and genuine support, we can achieve far more than we imagine.