ESG Forum in Astana Explores Pathways to Sustainable Economy

ASTANA – The ESG Forum in Astana brought together policymakers, business leaders, and experts on Oct. 30 to explore how integrating environmental, social, and governance principles can enhance long-term competitiveness and strengthen the nation’s economic resilience.

The forum served as a key platform for developing systemic recommendations on the implementation of ESG approaches, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, while facilitating the exchange of international best practices and alignment of national sustainability policies.

The forum featured the adoption of a document titled ESG Transformation: Collective Commitments for Sustainable Development, addressed to the Government of Kazakhstan. The declaration outlines proposals for the gradual introduction of ESG reporting standards, the expansion of green finance instruments, support for regional energy transition programs, and the promotion of educational initiatives.

Despite the volatile global landscape, Kazakhstan remains focused on advancing ESG principles.

“Climate change has a much stronger impact on our region than on many others. The adoption of the new Environmental Code was an important step toward creating a systemic foundation for improving the environmental situation in the country. The government is actively cooperating with investors to build modern low-emission plants and implement clean technologies,” said presidential advisor Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of its energy evolution, moving from resource exports toward high-value, technology-driven production.

“The energy transition is not an end in itself but a tool for sustainable growth and technological renewal. The future of Kazakhstan’s energy sector lies in combining traditional resources, clean technologies, and artificial intelligence,” said Deputy Energy Minister Kudaibergen Arymbek.

The participants agreed that the success of ESG transformation depends on effective collaboration among government, business, academia, and civil society. Their joint efforts, grounded in principles of transparency, social responsibility, and good governance, form the foundation for a sustainable, competitive economy for Kazakhstan’s future.

The role of business in ESG transformation was also in the spotlight at the forum, and human capital lies at the core of sustainable development.

“The business community is taking a more active role in shaping human capital development policies, emphasizing that people are the key connection between ecology and governance. And today, business is not merely a consumer of labor resources, it is becoming a co-author of the national talent-development system,” Lyazzat Akmurzina, executive director of the Kazenergy Association, told The Astana Times.