Belgian Journalist Derya Soysal Named Kazakhstan’s Tourism Ambassador

ASTANA – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko presented Belgian journalist Derya Soysal with the honorary title of Kazakhstan’s Tourism Ambassador on behalf of the Kazakh Tourism national company.

Soysal, who collaborates with international publications, has been introducing European audiences to Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan made a deep impression on me – with its nature, hospitality, and aspiration for development. I would like as many people as possible in Europe to learn about the country,” she said.

Launched in 2018, the Tourism Ambassador of Kazakhstan program aims to enhance global awareness of Kazakhstan as a tourist destination. It unites representatives from tourism, culture, education, media, and digital sectors worldwide, reported the company’s press service on Nov. 12.

Previous honorees include Dimash Qudaibergen, Japanese blogger Yuji Natsuma, and Chinese influencer Taotao.