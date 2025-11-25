Astana International Forum to Hold Partner Session on Middle Powers at 2025 Doha Forum

ASTANA — The Astana International Forum will host a partner session titled Middle Powers as Bridge-Builders: Reinventing Global Cooperation on Dec. 7 at the 2025 Doha Forum.

The discussion will dive into the role of middle powers – countries that combine strategic autonomy with a strong commitment to multilateralism as key mediators and stabilisers in an increasingly polarized world, reported AIF press service on Nov. 24.

The 23rd edition of Doha Forum will take place on Dec. 6-7, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and experts from across the globe to engage on the defining challenges of our time – from peace and security to economic resilience and technological transformation.

Developed in collaboration with leading think tanks and international institutions, the 2025 program will explore the critical topics shaping today’s global agenda – from conflict prevention and economic reform to energy security, AI governance, and media integrity, according to the forum’s press service.