Asman Airlines Launches Direct Flights from Almaty to Karakol in December

ASTANA – Asman Airlines will begin regular direct flights between Almaty and Karakol International Airport on Dec. 5, marking the first stable service on this route since the 1970s. The flights are aimed primarily at active travelers from Kazakhstan, with Karakol remaining one of the region’s most popular ski and mountain destinations.

Flights will run twice a week – Fridays and Sundays, departing Almaty at 11.35 am and returning from Karakol at 12.35 pm. Tickets start at 6,500 som (US$75), reported the Airports of Kyrgyz Republic on Nov. 10.

The direct route cuts travel time to just 35 minutes, offering a fast and convenient option for travelers. Two weekly departures also provide flexibility for short trips or longer holidays.