Tokayev Calls for Stronger CIS Unity Amid Global Tensions

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to strengthen unity, expand economic cooperation, and coordinate actions to maintain peace amid growing global instability. Speaking at the CIS Heads of State Council meeting on Oct. 10 in Dushanbe, he stressed that the organization remains an effective mechanism for building trust and dialogue in the current geopolitical environment.

Tokayev warned of the erosion of international law, declining trust among states, and the increasing risk of a global conflict. He emphasized that only through mutual understanding and coordinated efforts can CIS countries prevent crises and promote stability. Referring to the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, he urged the preservation of historical truth and remembrance of those who defended human values.

President Tokayev underscored the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties, noting that total trade within the CIS reached $110 billion last year, while Kazakhstan’s trade with member states grew by 1.5 times in five years. He also highlighted the need to create a Unified Digital Transport and Logistics Map to link national infrastructure plans and attract investment.

“The concept for connecting major transport arteries passing through the CIS countries, initiated by Kazakhstan, is nearing completion. To ensure efficient management of freight flows, cost reduction, and risk mitigation, this document should also include provisions for the use of artificial intelligence technologies,” Tokayev said.

Addressing the role of technology in sustainable development, Tokayev invited CIS countries to cooperate in training specialists for the global digital economy.

Focusing on environmental challenges, he proposed creating a regional center for forecasting climate and man-made emergencies, citing the rapid shallowing of the Caspian Sea as a serious concern. He also called for joining efforts within a new interstate program to preserve Caspian water resources.

Tokayev emphasized the growing importance of creative industries, noting that the sector in Kazakhstan generates over $2 billion in added value and employs 143,000 people. He proposed establishing an association of creative industries within the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation to support joint projects and young talent.

President Tokayev welcomed the decision to grant the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) observer status in the CIS and to expand cooperation under the new CIS Plus format. Concluding his speech, Tokayev congratulated Turkmenistan on assuming the CIS chairmanship in 2026 and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening the commonwealth as a space of creation, progress, and new opportunities.