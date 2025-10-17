News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Global Role – From Digital Innovation to Cultural Diplomacy and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers the nation’s leadership in digital transformation, its role as a hub for knowledge diplomacy, deepening strategic ties with Italy, cultural influence through Dimash Qudaibergen’s concerts in Mexico, and sporting success at Almaty Open.

Kazakhstan as a middle power of trust

Emerging Europe published an article on Oct. 12 about how the Astana Think Tank Forum 2025 positions Kazakhstan as a hub of knowledge diplomacy, a platform where global and regional experts collaborate to restore trust, promote cooperation, and generate evidence-based solutions to global challenges.

“For Kazakhstan, the forum is more than a diplomatic event; it is an exercise in intellectual statecraft. It underscores the country’s evolving role as a ‘middle power of trust’ – a nation that bridges divides, facilitates understanding, and promotes cooperative solutions through dialogue and analysis. In a world short on trust but rich in challenges, platforms like the Astana Think Tank Forum are not just desirable – they are indispensable,” the article reads.

“Italy and Kazakhstan: a historic friendship becomes an alliance for the future,” editorial by Valentina Mazza

Gazzetta Diplomatica published an article on Oct. 6, which highlights the deepening partnership between Italy and Kazakhstan, evolving from a historic friendship into a strategic alliance that spans energy, technology, culture, and education—positioning both nations as key partners in building a connected and innovative Eurasian future.

“On the economic front, Italy remains Kazakhstan’s leading trading partner in Europe and its third globally, after Russia and China. In 2024, bilateral trade reached a record $20 billion, while over the past twenty years, Italian investments in Kazakhstan have reached $7.7 billion, concentrated primarily in the oil and gas, energy, and industrial equipment sectors. Today, however, cooperation is also expanding. In new fields: from agribusiness to mechanical engineering, from infrastructure to construction, from water resource management to sustainable development projects. Over 260 Italian companies currently operate in the country, including major names such as Eni, Ansaldo, Ferrero, and Maire Tecnimont,” reads the article.

Digital Bridge 2025 Astana: Kazakhstan’s leadership in the digital era

EU Reporter published an article on Oct. 13 about the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum in Astana. It highlights key moments from the forum, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s call for responsible and inclusive AI development, the participation of global technology figures like Telegram founder Pavel Durov and AI expert Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, and Kazakhstan’s ambition to export innovation and digital expertise alongside its traditional resources.

“Kazakhstan’s mission is clear – to transform into a digital nation capable of exporting not only energy and raw materials but also knowledge, innovation, and algorithms. Artificial intelligence is becoming the new energy source of our century, and Kazakhstan aims to be among the countries that harness it most effectively,” Tokayev said.

ATP roundup: Alexander Shevchenko ekes out win in Almaty

Home-country favorite Alexander Shevchenko saved four set points in the second set before closing out a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (12) win over Serbia’s Laslo Djere in the first round of the Almaty (Kazakhstan) Open on Tuesday, reported Reuters on Oct. 15.

Djere had a point to level the match while serving at 5-4 in the second set, but Shevchenko rallied to win the game.

The players’ serves dominated the subsequent tiebreaker, with each player winning 11 of his first 12 service points. Djere squandered three more set points and Shevchenko did not take advantage of his first four match points. Djere finally lost another service point to give Shevchenko a 13-12 lead, and the Kazakhstani player sealed the match on the next point.

Dimash Qudaibergen in Mexico: music as a cultural and diplomatic bridge with Kazakhstan

El Economista México published an article on Oct. 10 about Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen’s concerts in Mexico, which went beyond music to become a form of cultural diplomacy. It highlights how Dimash, as a global artist and cultural ambassador, uses his performances to introduce Kazakhstan’s rich artistic heritage to international audiences and to strengthen cultural connections between Kazakhstan and Mexico through the soft power of art.

“The so-called ‘Dimash phenomenon’ exemplifies how soft power, or cultural influence, can strengthen bilateral relations beyond the political and economic spheres. For Kazakhstan, the artist’s Latin American tour not only showcases its culture to new audiences but also promotes artistic dialogue with Mexico, a country renowned for its musical diversity and tradition in the performing arts,” reads the article.