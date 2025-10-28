Kazakhstan Welcomes Thailand–Cambodia Peace Declaration Signed at ASEAN Summit

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Conflict between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia. The declaration was signed with the direct participation of United States President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 47th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 25–28.

“Kazakhstan highly values the efforts of the parties aimed at restoring peace and stability in the Southeast Asian region. The agreements reached demonstrate the commitment to the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the promotion of security and prosperity, and reaffirm the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions as the only viable means for resolving any conflicts,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Oct. 27.

The ministry expressed confidence that the signing of the Joint Declaration will serve as a solid foundation for the further strengthening friendly and good-neighborly relations between Thailand and Cambodia, and contribute to the deepening of regional cooperation within ASEAN.