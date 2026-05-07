Tokayev Congratulates Kazakh Citizens on Defender of Fatherland Day, Calls for Military Reform

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated citizens on Defender of the Fatherland Day on May 7, praising the professionalism and dedication of the country’s military personnel and reaffirming the state’s commitment to strengthening national defense, reported the Akorda.

“This holiday holds special state and public significance, symbolizing the courage, resilience and selflessness of our warriors,” Tokayev said in his official address, stressing that the state would continue giving priority to strengthening the country’s defense capability and supporting service members.

Earlier, on May 6, Tokayev spoke at a ceremony awarding state honors and military ranks to members of the armed forces and security agencies, where he called for major reforms of Kazakhstan’s military and security structures within the next two years.

“We believe all conflicts should be resolved through diplomatic means and negotiations. However, if necessary, we are prepared to defend our interests not only through diplomacy, but also from tougher positions,” he said.

“With this in mind, it is necessary to carry out profound reforms in our Armed Forces and militarized structures. This is a strategically important task that must be resolved within a short timeframe within two years,” he added.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan remains committed to the principles of international law and peaceful conflict resolution while strengthening its national security system amid growing global uncertainty.

President Tokayev awarded state honors to a group of military personnel and law enforcement officers for courage, dedication and contributions to national security and public order, and conferred high military and special ranks on members of the armed forces and security agencies.