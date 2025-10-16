Kazakhstan Showcases 350 Works at Frankfurt Book Fair

ASTANA – Kazakhstan presented more than 350 books at one of the world’s largest and most prestigious publishing events, the 77th Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse), on Oct. 15.

Over 30 representatives of leading publishing houses from Kazakhstan are taking part in the exhibition. The national stand highlights modern trends in Kazakh literature and publishing, as well as the works of emerging authors. Kazakhstan’s participation demonstrates the country’s growing potential for international cultural cooperation, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information.

On the first day of the exhibition, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Frankfurt visited the national stand to express support for the Kazakh delegation.

Heads of publishing companies from Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom also toured the Kazakh exhibit and discussed potential joint projects.

The event included a presentation of the monograph “Abai’s Words of Edification in the Perception of Generations”, translated into seven languages, which generated great interest among exhibition visitors.

According to the organizers, the book fair will also feature Myrzhakyp Dulatov’s classic novel “Baqytsyz Zhamal” (“Unhappy Zhamal”), which tells the story of the difficult fate of the Kazakh people and their moral values.