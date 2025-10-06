Kazakhstan and Madrid Forge Digital Partnership to Boost GovTech and AI Collaboration

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s National Information Technologies (NITEC) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Digitalization of the Autonomous Community of Madrid on Oct. 3 to build cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT), cybersecurity development, artificial intelligence regulation, data management, and the promotion of GovTech.

The document, signed as part of the Digital Bridge 2025 forum in Astana, also entails the work to explore the creation of a joint GovTech testing platform in Madrid, allowing startups, fast-growing companies, and government bodies to test digital solutions under flexible regulatory conditions.

NITEC is Kazakhstan’s state operator responsible for developing and maintaining the country’s e-government infrastructure and digital public services.

“Kazakhstan has already come a long way in its digital transformation journey, and today we have the maturity and expertise to share our experience. At the same time, digital progress means constant movement forward. We must continue to learn from our partners, adopt best practices, and co-create new solutions. Our partnership with Madrid, one of Spain’s largest regions, where over 1,450 public services are already automated, opens new horizons for joint innovation,” said NITEC Chairman Daulet Bekmanov.

The two sides also plan to conduct joint research in artificial intelligence and big data, exchange expertise in digital transformation, and enhance human capital in the ICT sector.

The Madrid region is now the second-largest in the European Union in terms of the number of people employed in technology-related professions. According to official figures, 288,500 professionals are in high-tech industries or services, which accounts for 31.8% of the total in Spain.

Speaking to The Astana Times, Miguel López-Valverde Argüeso, Minister of Digitalization at the Autonomous Community of Madrid, said the agreement is the result of seven months’ work.

“The key point is the exchange of experience and knowledge regarding AI, the data, and also working on the methodology. (…) We are trying to find models in order to cope with those challenges that we are facing using technology in both administrations,” he said.

“The third way would be – how we are going to help our companies, small ones, so that, using technology, they can scale up. That is really important, because now AI is helping more and more companies to be more productive, and that’s what we are trying to achieve here,” said the minister.

When asked about what makes Kazakhstan a good digital partner, he put forward a few reasons. The fact that Kazakhstan now has a dedicated ministry for artificial intelligence is a major step forward, he said.

“You consider AI as a key tool to transform administration,” said Argüeso.

He explained that true digital transformation rarely happens through top-down directives.

“One of the things we are seeing is starting to change things from within. Because if you go frontally, trying to change things is going to be really impossible,” he added. The minister drew a parallel with a Trojan horse – bringing innovation inside first, and then it spreads throughout the system.

According to him, one of the most crucial aspects of this process is educating and supporting public employees.

“You have to educate and help all our public employees, because the real change is going to be done by them,” he said.

Argüeso also emphasized that digital progress must go hand in hand with education. Governments should prioritize teaching citizens how to use artificial intelligence responsibly and ethically.