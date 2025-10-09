Kazakh, Tajik Presidents Reaffirm Strategic Partnership and Regional Cooperation

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on Oct. 9 in Dushanbe, reaffirming the two countries’ commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and alliance.

During the meeting, the leaders reviewed the implementation of key agreements reached at the highest level and discussed prospects for further deepening cooperation.

They also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues, reported the presidential press service.

President Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to Rahmon for the successful hosting of the upcoming Central Asia–Russia summit and the CIS Heads of State Council meeting to be held on Oct. 10.