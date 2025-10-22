Kazakh Grain Becomes First Transit Cargo from Azerbaijan to Armenia

ASTANA – Kazakh grain has become the first cargo to transit from Azerbaijan to Armenia, marking a symbolic step in regional relations, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during an Oct. 21 press briefing.

“Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that have existed since the occupation. The first such transit cargo was Kazakh grain sent to Armenia. I think this is a good indicator that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer just on paper, but also in practice,” Aliyev said, reported Akorda on Oct. 21.

Aliyev and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a new phase of cooperation, pledging to double bilateral trade and strengthen energy and transport links across the Caspian region.