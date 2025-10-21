Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Pledge to Double Trade, Expand Energy Cooperation

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced a new phase of cooperation at a press briefing on Oct. 21, pledging to double bilateral trade and strengthen energy and transport links across the Caspian region.

Speaking after the Supreme Interstate Council meeting in Astana, the leaders said the partnership now aims to turn the two nations into central pillars of connectivity and innovation in Eurasia, reported Akorda press service.

Strengthening economic and transport ties

The leaders underscored plans to double bilateral trade, aiming to reach $1 billion. Key areas of cooperation include agriculture, energy, manufacturing, construction, and digitalization.

“We agreed to create a detailed roadmap for industrial cooperation and to activate the Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Direct Investment Fund to finance mutually beneficial projects,” Tokayev said.

He also highlighted progress in joint projects such as transformer production, shipbuilding, and infrastructure development.

“Last year, cargo traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increased by 62%, reaching 4.5 million tons. We expect to double this figure to 10 million tons through synchronized measures to remove so-called bottlenecks and establish unified tariffs,” Tokayev said.

Expanding energy and digital cooperation

Tokayev emphasized the growing transit of Kazakh oil through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, which reached nearly 1.5 million tons in 2024, with plans to further increase volumes.

He also pointed to joint projects in green energy and uranium exports and the development of a deepwater power cable across the Caspian Sea.

In the digital sector, the leaders reaffirmed plans to accelerate the construction of a fiber-optic communication line under the Caspian Sea, which will enhance regional connectivity.

Cultural and educational ties

Tokayev emphasized the importance of cultural and humanitarian ties, highlighting mutual Days of Culture and Cinema and establishing a Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Scientific and Educational Center in Baku.

“We agreed to adopt a new program for cultural cooperation and expand youth and academic exchanges,” he said.

Shared vision for regional stability

The presidents also discussed regional and global security issues, reaffirming their countries’ identical positions on key international matters.

Tokayev praised Aliyev’s role in achieving peace in the South Caucasus, referring to the signing of the peace declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Aliyev, in turn, emphasized the depth of bilateral friendship and the practical results of cooperation.

The press briefing concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to advancing Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and fraternity.