Economic Cooperation Tops Agenda of Kazakh PM’s Meeting With US Delegation

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Oct. 29 to discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation.

Bektenov emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to developing cooperation with the United States, noting that the meeting represents an important step toward unlocking the full trade and economic potential of bilateral relations. He added that the government is implementing systemic measures to create favorable conditions for foreign, including U.S., businesses.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the gross inflow of direct investment from the United States since 1993 has reached nearly $61.2 billion, accounting for more than 13% of total FDI in Kazakhstan. Over the past five years, mutual trade has doubled to $4.2 billion, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

During the meeting, the officials discussed measures to deepen cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, digital technologies, transport and logistics, water management, and other key sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev presented reports outlining prospects for bilateral cooperation. They highlighted opportunities in transit and transport, modernization and adoption of advanced technologies in energy projects, and joint initiatives in agriculture. Kazakhstan, one of the world’s top ten exporters of grain and flour, discussed projects for deep grain processing with subsequent exports to the United States, the European Union, China, and India.

The meeting also identified the digital industry and artificial intelligence as priorities for future cooperation. The Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center, which brings together leading global technology companies such as Apple and Google, is becoming a key regional platform. The Astana Hub, now home to over 1,700 companies, plays an important role in Kazakhstan’s digital ecosystem. Additionally, the Silk Road Innovation Center recently opened in California, fostering acceleration programs in partnership with major U.S. companies and universities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and economic cooperation across all promising areas.