Dimash Qudaibergen Premieres Song at ATP 250 Tennis Tournament in Almaty

ALMATY – World-renowned artist Dimash Qudaibergen performed at the ATP 250 Almaty Open on Oct. 14, presenting an international setlist featuring works by composers from France, the United States, Turkey, and Kazakhstan.

As a composer, Qudaibergen also unveiled his new original piece titled “Samgau” (“To Soar”), a song that embodies his artistic tribute to his homeland, reported the sport event’s press service on Oct. 15.

Performed in Kazakh, the song tells the story of a falcon rising into the sky and embracing the world. The piece was first introduced earlier this month at his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York and later featured in his “Stranger” shows in Mexico.

The artist’s performance included several hits, among them a modern arrangement of “Tau Ishinde” (“Inside the mountains”), a beloved song by renowned Kazakh poet and composer Saken Seifullin.

Following his musical performance, the audience witnessed a proud moment for Kazakhstan as tennis player Alexander Shevchenko claimed victory over Serbian athlete Laslo Djere, winning 7:6 (7:1), 7:6 (14:12) after a tense 2-hour and 8-minute match.

The evening blended sports, art, and national pride, showcasing Kazakhstan’s growing presence on the world stage.