Central Asia Emerges With Landmark US Trade Agreements

NEW-YORK — Leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed major trade agreements with the United States on the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23-29. As U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the deals as “a major success,” he underscored Central Asia’s growing economic weight since independence from the Soviet Union.

Central Asia’s economic potential has drawn increasing interest from China and the European Union (EU) in recent years. The region’s states have signed cooperation agreements and launched commercial initiatives with partners including the EU, the U.S., China and Gulf countries. They have also hosted high-level international economic forums.

During the UN session, Uzbekistan concluded an $8.5 billion aircraft procurement deal with Boeing for 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Trump announced the agreement on social media, calling it a “fantastic deal” that would create more than 35,000 U.S. jobs. He referred to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as “a man of his word” and emphasized the importance of cooperation across multiple areas.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said Uzbekistan’s aircraft contract was the largest commercial deal ever signed with a Central Asian country. In addition to the Boeing agreement, long-term cooperation protocols were also signed in the areas of transportation, mining, healthcare, finance, energy, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology. Planned joint projects with leading U.S. corporations such as Citigroup, Cargill, Nvidia, Mastercard, Visa, and General Motors highlight the deepening of strategic economic ties. This comes alongside a fourfold rise in U.S.-Uzbekistan trade over the past eight years and the presence of more than 300 American firms in the country.

Kazakhstan signed a $4.2 billion contract with Wabtec Corp. for 300 freight locomotives to be produced at its Astana facility. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick described it as “the largest locomotive procurement agreement in history.”

Wabtec has invested $230 million in Kazakhstan since 2009, producing more than 600 locomotives domestically with a localization rate of up to 45%. In 2024, the company opened a technology and engineering center in Astana to support innovation and workforce training.

President Trump announced this agreement immediately after his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, describing it as “the largest railway equipment procurement in history.” Trump’s decision to share both the Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agreements via his social media account highlights the economic potential and purchasing power of both countries, signaling future opportunities for long-term international trade cooperation.

Risks and opportunities

Analysts caution that deeper U.S. economic engagement in Central Asia could intensify competition with China, Russia, and other powers, potentially reshaping the region’s balance. While opening new avenues for trade, the deals also carry risks if they do not include significant technology transfer.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan must master the technologies behind the products they import and gradually develop local production. Without this, they risk becoming consumer markets rather than production hubs. By starting with spare parts and expanding capacity, they could reduce dependence and strengthen self-reliance.

China’s trajectory is often cited as an example. By internalizing foreign technology and leveraging its labor force, China transformed from a low-cost manufacturer into a global technology producer, reducing its external dependence except for raw materials.

Another threat is the uncontrolled exploitation of precious metals in the Turkic states by U.S., Chinese, and EU companies. If foreign companies dominate the processing sector, local economies may lose long-term value. Retaining control over mineral processing and ensuring technology transfer are seen as crucial for sustainable growth.

Strategic balancing

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have invested heavily in technology and innovation over the past few years. Development centers and startup incubators have transformed local initiatives into larger companies, while student exchange programs have cultivated a skilled workforce.

Tokayev recently announced the creation of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, underscoring Kazakhstan’s focus on emerging technologies. Uzbekistan has pursued similar efforts through technology parks and industrial zones. In 2023, the government allocated 100 hectares in Tashkent for the Uzbek-Turkish Organized Industrial Zone, developed in partnership with Türkiye’s OSTIM Global Project and Technology.

If leveraged effectively, the U.S. procurement deals could stimulate wider investment cycles. Strengthening Uzbekistan Airways is expected to boost tourism and global outreach, while Kazakhstan’s railway upgrades will expand its logistics network and trade capacity. What matters is that these investments must be evaluated from multiple perspectives, since trade is inseparable from logistics.

Broader geopolitical context

The Turkic states must implement their foreign policies with a keen awareness of international balance, and they possess the capacity to do so. One of the clearest examples of this is Azerbaijan’s policy during the Second Karabakh War. Through this balance policy, Azerbaijan managed its relations with Russia, the U.S., and the EU, alongside Türkiye’s strategic contributions, and secured global recognition of its victory, while also preventing a broader regional conflict.

Trump’s public promotion of the Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agreements drew broad international media coverage during the UN session, providing both countries with heightened visibility. This publicity could also attract new investments in tourism and other sectors.

The procurement agreements announced in New York demonstrate the growing ability of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to secure large-scale international contracts. They highlight Central Asia’s emerging role in the global economy while underscoring the importance of technology transfer and balanced partnerships.

The author is Ahmet Sağlam, a Turkish international relations expert, project coordinator, and political figure.

Edited by Nagima Abuova

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.