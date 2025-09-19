Kazakhstan Restructures Digital Ministry 

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on Sept. 18 to transform the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry into the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

Under the decree, the new ministry will inherit the rights and obligations of its predecessor, with functions related to innovation transferred to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Both ministries will serve as legal successors in line with the redistributed competencies, reported the Akorda press service.

The decision follows Tokayev’s Sept. 8 address, in which he called for accelerating the adoption of a Digital Code and announced the creation of a ministry dedicated to AI and digital development.