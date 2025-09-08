Kazakhstan to Establish Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, underscoring Kazakhstan’s strategic goal of becoming a fully digital country within three years, at his annual state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 8 during a joint session of the parliament’s chambers.

Speaking on the nation’s future, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan, located at the heart of Eurasia, must adapt to the global transformation driven by rapid digitalization and artificial intelligence. He noted that the new ministry will be created on the basis of the current specialized ministry and headed by a Deputy Prime Minister–level specialist, reported Akorda.

“The government is tasked with ensuring the total implementation of artificial intelligence to modernize all sectors of the economy. (…) Based on large-scale digitalization and the active introduction of artificial intelligence, we must modernize the economy. As a first step, we should accelerate the adoption of the Digital Code, which will define the key areas of digitalization, including artificial intelligence, platform economy, the use of big data and other aspects,” he said.

To effectively implement this goal, the government will develop a single conceptual document, Digital Qazaqstan, which will combine all initiatives and projects on digitalization and artificial intelligence into a national strategy.

Tokayev underlined that comprehensive reforms are already underway in Kazakhstan, including political modernization, infrastructure development, and new industries, all aimed at improving the well-being of citizens and strengthening the country’s potential.

He also highlighted the broader global context, warning of rising geopolitical contradictions, conflicts, economic inequality, and new threats, including weapons based on artificial intelligence. Against this backdrop, he stressed that Kazakhstan’s task is to ensure stability, security, and prosperity for future generations.

“Our younger generation must live in happiness and prosperity. To achieve this, we as a single nation must work hard. There is no other choice, since the future of the country and the fate of our people depend on it,” Tokayev said.

According to President Tokayev, building a “digital Kazakhstan” requires decisive action, high-quality implementation of reforms, and readiness to meet the challenges of the new technological order.

Alatau City set to become Kazakhstan’s innovation hub

Tokayev announced that Alatau City, located 47 kilometers north of Almaty city’s center, is envisioned as a future center of business activity and innovation, comparable to the advanced development zones that have become magnets for investment and technology in other fast-growing countries.

According to him, land has already been allocated for the project, initial planning is completed, and key infrastructure is connected. The initiative has also attracted international interest. During a recent visit to China, Kazakhstan signed multi-billion-dollar agreements with leading global companies, including one that played a key role in the creation of Shenzhen, the world-renowned technopolis. This company will now contribute directly to Alatau City’s development.

President Tokayev emphasized that the next priority is to establish a strong institutional foundation. Within ten days, a draft decree is expected to grant the city special status under direct government supervision. A separate law, to be adopted within six months, will define its governance regime, financial model, and other crucial parameters. He noted that such a status is not a privilege but an essential tool to ensure the project’s realization.

Planned as the region’s first fully digital city, Alatau City will integrate Smart City technologies and allow payments with cryptocurrencies. The project, Tokayev stressed, is intended to embody the future of Kazakhstan by combining technological progress with a comfortable urban living environment.