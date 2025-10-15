BBC Showcases Mangystau Region’s Otherworldly Beauty

ALMATY – The stunning natural scenery of the Mangystau region has captured international attention, featuring in a new segment on the global platform.

The video was released on the BBC and explores the region’s otherworldly landscapes and geological history, the Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on Oct. 14.

The feature presents Mangystau’s breathtaking plateaus, canyons, and cliffs — formations that emerged millions of years ago on the site of an ancient ocean. The BBC filmmakers note that the area, now part of western Kazakhstan, was once a seabed, which explains its surreal terrain and striking rock structures resembling extraterrestrial landscapes.

Beyond its geology, the video also highlights Mangystau’s growing cultural and tourism potential, portraying it as an emerging destination for travelers drawn by its unique natural beauty, rich history, and blend of tradition with modern adventure routes.

The coverage is seen as a significant boost to Kazakhstan’s international tourism promotion, helping to increase global awareness and appreciation of the country’s natural and cultural heritage.

Earlier this year, Kazakhstan approved a development plan for the Mangystau Tourist Zone that includes 102 initiatives across nine key areas, with a focus on large-scale infrastructure development.

With global media attention and strategic state initiatives, Mangystau is rapidly transforming into one of Central Asia’s most remarkable travel destinations, where ancient marine landscapes meet modern tourism development.