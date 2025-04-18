Mangystau Region Launches $3.6 Billion in Infrastructure Projects

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is implementing 24 infrastructure projects worth 1.9 trillion tenge (US$3.6 billion) in the Mangystau Region, Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Aktau International Sea Port during the President’s visit to the region on April 18, according to Akorda.

In 2024, the volume of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increased by 62% to 4.5 million tons. The corridor facilitated the movement of 358 container trains and 27,000 vehicles, with an export volume of 3.2 million tons. By 2028, this figure is expected to increase to ten million tons.

To support this growth, a container hub is under construction in Aktau, expected to expand the port’s capacity from 140,000 to 240,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

Following Tokayev’s directive, construction has begun on a new airport in the Kendirli resort area, designed to handle 150 passengers per hour. Regular flights are planned to connect Kendirli with Almaty and Astana.

Major road infrastructure projects, including the Center-West and Beineu-Saksaul, are also underway. These projects will significantly reduce travel distances by 800 kilometers between Astana and Aktau, and by 900 kilometers from Khorgos to Aktau, thereby optimizing logistics and lowering transportation costs for transit and export cargo.

Tokayev emphasized the region’s role in transforming Kazakhstan into a Eurasian transport and logistics hub and called for an acceleration of the airport’s construction.

To this end, he called for the expedited implementation of projects aimed at developing road, rail and port infrastructure.

“This year, the repair of the Kuryk-Zhetybay highway will be completed. It is necessary to develop the transport potential in the direction of Turkmenistan,” he noted, instructing to begin repairs on road sections linking Zhanaozen to Turkmenistan’s border via Kendirli.

Work has also begun to modernize railway stations across the country, with 125 planned for reconstruction, including Mangystau, Beineu and Shetpe. The upgrades will include improved accessibility for passengers with limited mobility.

During his visit, Tokayev toured Aktau’s first wholesale distribution center, which spans 80,000 square meters and has a storage capacity of 40,000 tons. With five billion tenge (approximately US$9.5 million) in investments, the center aims to ensure food security, minimize intermediaries, and lower prices. A second phase is scheduled to launch by the end of the year.

Tokayev also visited the Technology Park at the Caspian University of Technology and Engineering, named after Shahmardan Yessenov. The park is equipped to support entrepreneurs, students and schoolchildren working on innovation and startup projects.

He toured the BS Arena sports complex, designed to host international and national sports competitions, as well as cultural events.

At a meeting focused on the region’s socio-economic development, Tokayev emphasized that the Aktau Seaport special economic zone (SEZ) should become a driver of entrepreneurship. Currently, 22 new projects are underway, with a total investment of 337 billion tenge (approximately US$644.1 million), half of which are foreign-funded.

Tokayev announced plans to expand the SEZ’s territory sevenfold this year, from 3,700 to 26,500 hectares. He supported proposals to include the production of consumer and food products.

He also outlined key areas contributing to the dynamic development of tourism, highlighting Aktau’s uniqueness in terms of transport and logistics.

“Particular attention should be paid to sea tourism. This segment is attractive due to the proximity of ports in five countries and its accessibility from major cities with populations over 10 million in Russia, Iran, and the Caucasus region. Transit air corridors from cities such as Istanbul, Antalya, London, Moscow, Astrakhan, Tbilisi, Baku, and others intersect here. This opens the door to active growth in the tourism sector,” he said.

In this regard, President Tokayev emphasized the need to construct a new seaport in Aktau and reconstruct existing berths to accommodate passenger liners. He also highlighted the importance of attracting private investment to the region’s tourism sector.