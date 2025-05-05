Top Five Summer Destinations in Kazakhstan: Nature, Culture and Adventure

ASTANA – As summer approaches, more tourists are seeking destinations that offer a blend of nature, culture, and modern infrastructure. The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports presented the top five Kazakhstan’s breathtaking destinations for summer recreation.

Katon-Karagay, East Kazakhstan Region

Katon-Karagay National Park is the first territory of Kazakhstan included in the Green Destinations list. The region is known for its mountain landscapes, lakes, healing springs and alpine meadows. Tourists can access routes to Lake Yazevoye, Belukha, the Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi Nature Reserve and the Shuker Shaizhunisov Museum. The place is ideal for ecotourism, mountaineering and health recreation.

Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve, Akmola Region

Korgalzhyn is one of the few places where flamingos can be seen in their natural habitat. In the summer months, the reserve’s lakes become home to thousands of migratory birds. This destination is especially popular among photographers, bird watchers, and lovers of secluded nature.

Altyn-Emel National Park, Zhetisu Region

Altyn-Emel is recognized as one of the best national parks in Kazakhstan. The park has a modern visitor center provides tourists with navigation, reference, and service support. The main attractions are the sandy Singing Mountain, the Aktau mountains, and the Tamgaly-Tas rock paintings. The park attracts both nature lovers and family travelers, and is becoming increasingly convenient for independent tourism.

Sairam-Ugam National Park, Turkistan Region

Sairam-Ugam remains an underrated gem of southern Kazakhstan. Here, one can take trekking routes to glacial lakes and get acquainted with the flora of mountain valleys. The development of ecotourism and new routes makes Sairam-Ugam a promising destination for domestic tourism.

Sartas visitor center, Mangystau Region

Mangystau Region continues to develop tourism infrastructure. Sartas new visitor center is open for visitors heading to petroglyphs, rock complexes, and sacred sites of the peninsula. The center provides convenient logistics, navigation and information support for travelers. Summer is the best time to get acquainted with the desert landscapes and the unique history of the region.