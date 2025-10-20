Astana Hosts National Animation Film Week 

ASTANA – Kazakh Animation creative association at the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm Studio will host the National Animation Film Week from Oct. 20 to 24 at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall, offering audiences a unique opportunity to explore the heritage and future of Kazakh animation.

The weeklong event will present finest works of domestic animation, featuring both digitized classics and new releases. Visitors will have the chance to appreciate the creativity of prominent Kazakh directors and gain insight into the modern direction of national animated cinema.

The screenings will take place at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall, starting daily at 4.00 pm. Admission is free, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information on Oct. 18.

The program opens on Oct. 20 with “Altyn Adam” (“Golden Man,” 2024), directed by Turdybek Maidan and Tilek Toleugazy. On Oct. 21, audiences will see “Muzbalak” (“Iceberg,” 2017), also directed by Maidan and Toleugazy.

On Oct. 22, “Kultegin” (2017), directed by Aday Abildinov, will bring to life the legendary Turkic hero Kultegin in an epic historical animation.

The program on Oct. 23 will feature timeless classics such as “Why Does a Swallow Have Horns on Its Tail?” (1967) and “Aksak Kulan” (“The Lame Kulan,” 1968) by Amen Khaidarov, as well as “Wisdom and Wealth” (1978) by A. Zhunissov and “Forty Fables” (1979) by Khaidarov.

The closing day on Oct. 24 will include “The Tree of Uncle Amen” (2022) directed by Zhanadil Baidarbekov, “Aybyndy Aula” (“The Majestic Yard,” 2022) by Azamat Yernazarov, “Kozhanasyr and the Thieves” (2023) by Kuanysh Nagyz, and “My Name is Kozy” (2019), directed by Kuanysh Nagyz, Ivan Ardashov, Maxim Kodarov, and Dilshat Rakhmatullin.