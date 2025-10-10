Ancient Wisdom for Sustainable Future: Lessons from Kazakh Steppe

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues a section featuring articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this section provides space for readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) sound modern and impressive. Many key performance indicators used by governments and large companies are built around them. Sometimes, it feels overhyped especially when organizations put a lot of effort into re-educating employees to become more sustainable workers and citizens. But are these ideas new? Not quite. Humanity has lived in harmony with nature for centuries, long before the industrial era. Technology and industrialization have improved our lives in many ways, but we must ask: what is the cost of this progress?

Mother Earth or the Earth is our Mother is a Kazakh saying that expresses deep respect and love for nature, which has been the source of life and well-being for centuries. The SDGs may seem new, but many of their values have long existed in nomadic traditions. In fact, sustainable development closely aligns with the nomadic way of life, where the core principle is living in harmony with nature and adjusting daily activities according to its natural cycles.

The goals can be grouped into several categories based on their focus such as environmental protection, social well-being, economic development, and governance. Good governance was practiced by steppe judges, who played a key role in ensuring fairness within nomadic tribes. They created laws like Zhety Zhargy to make sure people followed rules and lived in peace across the Great Steppe. This approach reflects the values behind №16 SDG on Peace, Justice, and Strong institutions.

When it comes to social well-being. The number one goal on no poverty and the second goal on zero hunger are the core values. Nomadic communities made sure that no one was left behind, especially orphans and widows. When it comes to environmental care, a good example is the seasonal migration of nomads, which allowed pastures to rest and grow naturally. Nomads have moved with the seasons for thousands of years. This way of life gives pastures time to rest and grow back, helping nature stay healthy which guarantees safety on life on land principle of the 15th goal on life on land. Today, when animals don’t move as much, it can lead to land damage. That’s why seasonal migration is so important, it protects the land and keeps it productive. Planning daily life around nature’s cycles was a key part of nomadic philosophy.

Another great example is water consumption. Kazakhs used to teach children, “Even water has a price,” meaning we should never waste it. Today, in some areas of the country we observe water shortage because of factories and other human activities. It’s clear we’ve lost sight of important values like the sixth goal on clean water. In households, the nomads followed a zero-waste approach, especially with food. They knew how to use every part of milk without throwing anything away and it was a strict rule on mindful consumption and production which is reflected in the 12th goal.

Women were equal contributors in nomadic communities. They took part in leadership and even fought alongside men when needed. This shows that the values behind the fifth goal on gender equality existed long before modern feminism. Generally, nomads believed that every part of nature mattered. If even one element disappeared, they knew it could lead to disaster. Without care for the Earth, we can’t survive.

Policymakers and environmental activists are working on new ideas and strategies. They believe people around the world need to be taught how to live more mindfully, so we can protect and save our planet.

Not only nomads, but many other communities also studied nature’s cycles and developed a sustainable way of living in harmony with the environment. If we take time to learn from past philosophies, there’s a lot we can gain and implement.

Living sustainably starts at home, in schools, and with our families. To raise a mindful generation, we need to return to Kazakh wisdom to care for nature and use resources wisely. If we want to become a sustainable nation, we should focus on education policies that help shape this new way of thinking. Let’s bring these values into our classrooms, policies, and daily lives not just to honor our past, but to secure our future.

Caring for the planet isn’t just a responsibility, it’s a matter of survival. The Earth has its own ways of reacting, through disasters like tsunamis and other catastrophes. That’s why it’s in our best interest to find ways to live better and prevent global warming.

The author is Aigerim Omirzhankyzy, a graduate student of the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.