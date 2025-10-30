Almaty Surgeons Save Six Lives Thanks to Posthumous Organ Donation

ASTANA – Surgeons in Almaty saved the lives of six patients through a multi-organ donation from a deceased woman born in 1962. The procedure took place at the Central City Clinical Hospital.

With the consent of the deceased’s relatives, doctors were able to transplant several vital organs simultaneously: a heart was transplanted to a patient born in 1988; a liver to a patient born in 1982; the right kidney to a patient born in 1996; the left kidney to a patient born in 1966, who had been awaiting a transplant since October 2017; and corneas to patients born in 1983 and 1956.

The operation was organized by the National Center for the Coordination of Transplantation and High-Tech Medical Services, in collaboration with leading Almaty transplant centers, including the Research Institute of Cardiology and Internal Medicine, the Syzganov National Scientific Center of Surgery, and the Central City Clinical Hospital, reported Kazinform on Oct. 28.

Despite the donor’s age, doctors noted that the organs were in good condition and could function fully in their recipients. Health officials emphasized that this case highlights the vital importance of organ donation, offering many people a renewed chance at life and health.