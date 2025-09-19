US Program Boosts English Proficiency for Economy Professionals Across Central Asia

ALMATY – The C5+ Opening Networks through English (C5+O.N.E.) program launched its fifth cohort on Sept. 17, bringing together more than 700 government, private sector, and NGO professionals from across Central Asia to strengthen English proficiency and expand economic cooperation.

The program, funded by the United States government and implemented by American Councils for International Education, focuses on English for the economy.

Over the next nine months, participants will engage in coursework, professional development, and networking opportunities with U.S. experts, culminating in national and regional conferences, reported the American Councils press service on Sept. 18.

With the addition of the new cohort, C5+O.N.E. now boasts an alumni network of more than 1,500 professionals. Participants represent every Central Asian nation – more than 190 from Kazakhstan, over 100 each from the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, more than 80 from Turkmenistan, and 240 from Uzbekistan.

At the virtual launch ceremony, U.S. ambassadors to the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan delivered remarks emphasizing the program’s role in advancing regional cooperation.

“English is the language of future economic growth. It is the language of global commerce, IT, science, and research. I urge you to take full advantage of this opportunity to make English a part of your future,” said U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie.

The C5+O.N.E. initiative continues to bridge communities and professions across Central Asia, reinforcing the role of English as a tool for integration and collaboration. By equipping emerging leaders with language and networking skills, the program aims to foster long-term connections that benefit both the region and the U.S.