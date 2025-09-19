Turkic States Advance Regional Integration and Digital Connectivity at Bishkek Meeting

ALMATY – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov joined his counterparts from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek on Sept. 18 to discuss boosting trade, modernizing the Trans-Caspian transport route, and advancing digitalization. These measures aim to deepen economic and strategic cooperation across the region.

During a joint meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, the participants emphasized the development of regional integration, trade and the effective use of transit potential, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The meeting of the heads of governments gathered Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Kyrgyz Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, and OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev.

The participants discussed cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, and agriculture. They explored ways to enhance mechanisms that aim to strengthen multilateral collaboration within the organization.

Bektenov stressed that constructive policies pursued by presidents allow the organization to steadily implement key initiatives.

“I am confident that the results of today’s meeting will give a new impetus to the development of fraternal and partnership relations among Turkic states and serve the interests of our peoples,” he said.

The officials highlighted the importance of institutions under the OTS umbrella, such as the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States, the Turkic Investment Fund, the Coordination Committee, and the Green Finance Council.

They emphasized the need to strengthen transport and logistics connectivity, accelerate the digitalization of customs procedures, and modernize infrastructure along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including ports and railways.

The discussions also underlined the relevance of cooperation in scientific research and development by creating joint research centers focused on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.