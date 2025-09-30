Tokayev Meets UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei on Sept. 30 to discuss prospects for cooperation in security and military education.

President Tokayev praised the achievements of the UAE in the defense industry and highlighted opportunities for sharing expertise in advanced technologies and innovation. He also emphasized the dynamic development of relations between Astana and Abu Dhabi across all areas and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.

Minister Al Mazrouei expressed confidence that his visit would give new impetus to cooperation in the military sphere.

At the meeting, President Tokayev awarded Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei the Dostyk (Friendship) Order, second degree, in recognition of his significant contribution to strengthening and developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.